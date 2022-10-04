Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $50,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 255.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
