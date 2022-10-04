Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Timken Stock Up 3.4 %

Timken stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

