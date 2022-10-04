Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,023.00

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $15.07 million and $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

