Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Hits $11.27 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00272767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00137148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00725834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00596873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00242043 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,629,449 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

