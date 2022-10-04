QuiverX (QRX) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. QuiverX has a total market cap of $488,096.00 and approximately $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuiverX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuiverX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

QuiverX Profile

QuiverX launched on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuiverX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuiverX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuiverX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuiverX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.