Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Rabbit Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rabbit Finance has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $320.02 or 0.01605178 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030439 BTC.

Rabbit Finance Profile

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 coins. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceRabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rabbit Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Rabbit Finance is a leveraged yield farming protocol based Binance Smart Chain (BSC) released by Rabbit Finance Lab. It supports users participating in liquidity farming through over-lending plus leverage to get more revenue."

