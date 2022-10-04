Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.01595225 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

