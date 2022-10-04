Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $97,827.05 and $10,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Rage Fan
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
