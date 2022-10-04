RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 37.5% Higher This Week

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,177.56 or 0.99993818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064058 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance (CRYPTO:SOFI) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

