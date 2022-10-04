Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00013746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,668,446 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

