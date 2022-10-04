Railgun Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Railgun has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and $154,295.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Railgun Profile

Railgun was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Railgun’s official website is railgun.ch.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

