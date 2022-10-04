Rainicorn (RAINI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $171,930.00

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00253945 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

