Rally Achieves Market Capitalization of $327.00 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $327.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010769 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Rally Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
