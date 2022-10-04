Ramifi Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $189,053.00 (RAM)

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ramifi Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $189,053.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ramifi Protocol

Ramifi Protocol’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org.

Buying and Selling Ramifi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

