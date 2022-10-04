Rapids Price Tops $0.0042 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $43,248.26 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

