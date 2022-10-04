Ravencoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $26,543.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $580,097.00 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00272767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00137148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00725834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00596873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00242043 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,289,722 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

