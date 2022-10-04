RChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,852.00 (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

