Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of RCON opened at $0.61 on Friday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

