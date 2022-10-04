Reef Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Reef has a market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 8,946,352,655 coins. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.finance.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

