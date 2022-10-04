Refinable Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $523,558.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Refinable has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refinable has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.