Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after buying an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.