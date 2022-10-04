Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Remme (REM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Remme has a market cap of $232,300.00 and $19,233.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010280 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

REM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

