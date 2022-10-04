Ren Market Capitalization Achieves $127.70 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $127.70 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

