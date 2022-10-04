Render Token Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $299.16 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,987,734 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is render.x.io. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.