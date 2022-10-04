Rentible Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (RNB)

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Rentible has a market capitalization of $99,848.00 and $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentible has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Rentible

Rentible’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentible’s official website is rentible.io.

Buying and Selling Rentible

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentible using one of the exchanges listed above.

