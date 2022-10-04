Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.69 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of -187.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,999,414. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.