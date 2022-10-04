Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beauty Health (SKIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN):
- 9/28/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00.
- 8/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Beauty Health Trading Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health
The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.