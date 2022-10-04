Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Beauty Health (SKIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN):

9/28/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00.

8/16/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Beauty Health had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 79,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

