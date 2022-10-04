Research Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CarMax Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $147,235,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $130,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

