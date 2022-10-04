Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 79,194 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 117.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

