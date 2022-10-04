Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 2,165 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.5 %

MO stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

