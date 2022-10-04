Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth about $7,544,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 203,875 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

