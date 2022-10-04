Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 140,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

