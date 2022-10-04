Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $263,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

