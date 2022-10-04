Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 699.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

MOTI stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

