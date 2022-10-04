Reviewing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $13.89 million 0.32 $510,000.00 ($0.03) -6.67 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.62 $610,000.00 $0.06 35.34

BT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Noble Roman’s and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -4.15% -20.35% -3.07% BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03%

Summary

BT Brands beats Noble Roman’s on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Rating)

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 3,069 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.