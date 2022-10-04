Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Similarweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.23 billion 2.65 -$184.02 million ($1.41) -12.34 Similarweb $137.67 million 3.40 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -5.35

Similarweb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GDS and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.23% -6.63% -2.25% Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 5 5 0 2.50 Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $48.97, indicating a potential upside of 181.45%. Similarweb has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 204.28%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than GDS.

Risk and Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Similarweb on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

