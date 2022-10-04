Reviewing Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owlet has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Owlet N/A -148.55% -56.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 1.67 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.17

Oxford Instruments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Owlet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxford Instruments and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 1 0 2.50 Owlet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Owlet has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 312.91%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Owlet beats Oxford Instruments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories. It also provides optical imaging products; and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) instruments, including NMR spectrometers, QC/QA analyzers, and rock core analyzers. In addition, the company offers; scientific cameras, spectroscopy solutions, microscopy systems, and software; and manufactures x-ray tubes, power supplies, and integrated x-ray sources for analytical, medical imaging, food quality and packaging inspection, and industrial NDT markets. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

