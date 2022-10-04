Revolution Populi Hits 1-Day Volume of $17,274.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $18.83 million and $17,274.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi’s launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com.

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

