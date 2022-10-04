Rewardiqa Market Cap Reaches $13,596.72 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $13,596.72 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

