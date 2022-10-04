RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 3% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $39.28 million and $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 coins. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

