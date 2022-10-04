RichQUACK.com (QUACK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.14 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $39.28 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s genesis date was June 6th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 coins. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rich Quack (QUACK) is a hyper Deflationary, self-generating automatic liquidity that pays out-static rewards to holders. 50% sent to blackhole, 5% Auto LP, 5% Auto Farm. LP Locked for 5years. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

