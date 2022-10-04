Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.