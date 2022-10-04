RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 0.6 %

RingCentral stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.