Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Rise has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $105,178.90 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,792,318 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

