Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,505,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $18,670,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $14,961,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG opened at $242.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.95. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $180.42 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

