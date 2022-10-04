Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.