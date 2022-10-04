Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.81 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
