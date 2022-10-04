Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $492.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.90.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $372.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.17 and its 200-day moving average is $423.51. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

