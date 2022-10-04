Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.18.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

