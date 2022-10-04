Round Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

