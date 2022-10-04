Royal Bank of Canada Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

